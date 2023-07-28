Franklin County man dies following crash on Alabama 24

A Red Bay man has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 11:33 a.m. Thursday.
Reese B. Dulaney, 31, was critically injured when the 2018 Ford Raptor pickup he was driving was struck by a 1987 Freightliner tractor-trailer, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA says Dulaney was transported to Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay where he succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased.
The crash occurred on Alabama 24 near the 5 mile marker in Franklin County, approximately two miles east of Red Bay.