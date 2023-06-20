Franklin County man arrested for animal abuse

A Franklin County man is locked up after deputies say he admitted to stabbing his dog to death.
Prisco Hernandez is charged with aggravated animal abuse and cruelty to a dog.
The Franklin Sheriff's Office says Hernandez showed up at the Russellville Police Department while intoxicated on June 18 where he allegedly admitted to the crime.
Deputies went to the home at Greg's Trailer Park where they found another man, also intoxicated, and the wounded dog.
Deputies say the dog died a few minutes later and the other man was unaware of what had happened.
Hernandez was arrested.
No bond is set at this time.