 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Franklin County man arrested for animal abuse

  • Updated
  • 0

Prisco Hernandez

A Franklin County man is locked up after deputies say he admitted to stabbing his dog to death.

Prisco Hernandez is charged with aggravated animal abuse and cruelty to a dog.

The Franklin Sheriff's Office says Hernandez showed up at the Russellville Police Department while intoxicated on June 18 where he allegedly admitted to the crime.

Deputies went to the home at Greg's Trailer Park where they found another man, also intoxicated, and the wounded dog.

Deputies say the dog died a few minutes later and the other man was unaware of what had happened.

Hernandez was arrested.

No bond is set at this time.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you