Franklin County man arrested, accused of shooting ex-wife's boyfriend during child custody exchange

A child custody exchange at a business in the Spruce Pine community led to an assault charge for a Spruce Pine man after he shot his ex-wife's boyfriend in front of the ex-wife and two children, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a “shots fired” call Monday, finding the suspect still at the scene but the victim already on their way to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to statements from multiple witnesses, including those involved in the shooting and customers at the business, the man — identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Tyler Garrett — made “vulgar comments … to his ex-wife.”
Those comments led to an altercation and physical confrontation, the sheriff’s office said, which prompted the ex-wife's boyfriend to intervene. When Garrett went to his vehicle to get a firearm, the boyfriend did the same, and Garrett was first to fire.
The bullet struck the ex-wife's boyfriend in the arm. The sheriff’s office said he fired back in self-defense but missed Garrett. The boyfriend then left the scene with Garrett’s ex-wife, their child and the boyfriend’s child in the car.
“Deputies were able to determine through witness statements that Jonathan Garrett was the primary aggressor and that the victim was acting in self-defense,” the sheriff’s office said.
Garrett is charged with one count of first-degree assault and three counts of reckless endangerment. He remains in the Franklin County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
The sheriff’s office thanked Russellville Police Department for their assistance in the case.