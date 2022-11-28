Franklin County EMA announces all outdoor warning sirens are temporarily out of service

Technical problems have rendered all outdoor warning sirens in Franklin County out of service as of Monday afternoon.
The county's emergency management agency said it has contacted a company to assess the issue and plans to have them repaired as quickly as possible.
Meanwhile, a risk of severe weather for the area remains in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Even when sirens are in working order, experts say no outdoor siren should be relied upon during severe weather or tornado warnings, as they might not be heard indoors.
The public is instead encouraged to stay weather aware through other means, like using a NOAA weather radio or the WAAY 31 weather app.
