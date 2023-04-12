Franklin County eacher arrested on campus

A random drug search in Franklin County ends with a high school teacher in handcuffs.
Belgreen High School teacher Rodney Waddle is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and public intoxication. Deputies say he was under the influence of a controlled substance while on campus.
“They noticed that he appeared to be under the influence of something," said Shannon Oliver, Franklin County Sheriff.
Oliver says his deputies were conducting their usual random drug searches with K9 units at schools at the request of the superintendent.
They say a K9 officer was alerted to a desk that Waddle used in a classroom as well as a car owned by the Franklin County Board of Education which Waddle was seen driving in with two students.
Waddle who deputies say was impaired, alowed them to search his personal car. That’s when they found an unamed controlled substance. They say waddle had a prescription for the drug.
“There’s just some evidence that showed there that he had possibly taken more than what he should’ve of his prescription medicine," said Oliver.
Sheriff Oliver who says he knows Waddle personally, never would’ve expected this to happen during a random drug search.
"He is a very well liked person. He’s a good guy I know him. He’s not a bad person ha ha but i believe it’s just a very unfortunate situation," said Oliver.
He's hoping this situation doesn’t define Waddle and that he comes out of this a better man.
"I just hope that he can get the issue corrected and continue to move on," said Oliver.
The superintendent, Greg Hamilton says Waddle is currently on dministrative leave.