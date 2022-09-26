Franklin Co. superintendent recommends firing bus driver accused of DUI while transporting students

A school bus driver accused of driving under the influence with a busload of students will be recommended for termination at Monday's meeting of the Franklin County Board of Education.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton submitted his recommendation Monday morning, saying it would be effective 15 days after notice of termination is issued.
The bus driver in question, Rhonda Barksdale, had 40 students on the bus when other drivers noticed her erratic driving Sept. 16. A mother transporting her own children to school worked to stop the bus, later telling WAAY 31 that Barksdale was zig-zagging on a two-lane road.
"The education and safety of Franklin County students is paramount," Hamilton said in a statement Monday. "I am very thankful that no one was injured as a result of the bus incident. The action of a concerned parent to help get the bus stopped cannot be praised enough."
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said Barksdale failed a field sobriety test after the bus was stopped. She was charged with DUI (controlled substance) and reckless endangerment. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently set for trial Dec. 6.