Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after injured teen flees home to escape attack

A Russellville man was found hiding in a bedroom closet and arrested Monday after sheriff's deputies received a report of him attacking his daughter.
The young teenager told deputies she had run to a neighbor's house to escape the abuse, which started when 39-year-old Christopher Andrighetti learned she had told her mother about Andrighetti's social media activities and her concerns that he was having an affair, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Sgt. Kyle Palmer, an investigator with the sheriff's office, said the teen was punched, shoved and slapped in addition to being hit with a shower curtain rod and a piece of wood. Andrighetti is also accused of throwing glass bottles and other items at her.
He then allegedly ordered her to clean up the mess. When she went to get bags from the kitchen, she saw the front door open and ran, Palmer said.
Deputies arrived to the home in Town and Country Trailer Park to find several broken beer bottles outside, a broken Nintendo Switch, blood droplets and items that had been recently cut up outside the mobile home.
Inside, "the TV had been destroyed, laptops crushed and ripped apart, kitchen items scattered all over the place, children's bedroom furniture thrown around, and clothes everywhere," Palmer said. A second child was found hiding in a bedroom closet.
When they found Andrighetti, he was covered in blood from "self-inflicted lacerations to the arms and waist," according to Palmer. He was treated on scene and taken into custody.
Andrighetti is charged with first-degree domestic violence (assault), child abuse and first-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief). He remains in the Franklin County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $200,000 bond.