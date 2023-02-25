Franklin Co. Sheriff serving as new Alabama Sheriff's Association board president

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver is now the new Alabama Sheriff's Association Board President.
He says it's an honor to be chosen for this role as he plans to work with all sheriff's in the state.
"I would like to accomplish unity for all the sheriff's in there to have a voice. Everybody has a voice," Sheriff Oliver said.
He hopes to also provide more in-depth training for sheriff's and employees as well as work on future laws to help different offices.
"Law enforcement is in a tough time nationally," Sheriff Oliver explained. "One thing I would like to do is spread a positive light. The good things that law enforcement do. It's not always about getting the bad guy. There's a lot of good things that's done."
Despite the added legislative duties, Sheriff Oliver says it will not affect his day to day job.