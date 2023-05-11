Fourth inning rally propels UAH to winners' bracket at NCAA South 1 Regional

The No. 5 University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team moved into the winners' bracket at the 2023 NCAA South 1 Regional with a 5-1 victory over fifth-seeded Mississippi College on Thursday afternoon on the campus of the University of Tampa. UAH improves to 45-9, while MC slides to 42-11.
The Chargers look ahead to a 11 a.m. CT matchup on Friday against No. 1 seed Tampa. The winner of that contest moves on to the NCAA South 1 Regional finals on Saturday, while the loser will take on the winner of Tuskegee and Mississippi College on Friday at 5 p.m. CT.
UAH was again backed by stellar pitching throughout the first matchup in the NCAA tournament, as Josie Thompson and Katie Bracken combined for 7.0 innings with zero earned runs allowed and seven strikeouts.
Thompson earned the win to improve to 6-2 this season, after tossing 4.0 innings with one unearned run allowed and three strikeouts in her start in the circle. Bracken notched her third save of the season, closing out the last 3.0 innings with one hit allowed and four strikeouts.
The Chargers' offense put together a go-ahead four-run rally in the bottom of the fourth, which featured RBI base hits by Gracie Green, Sadie Thompson and Lawren Hayes.
UAH totaled nine base hits as a team, led by Green who went 2-for-3 with one run and a team-high two RBI.
Hayes also had a strong overall game out of the lead-off spot, as she went 1-for-2 with one run, one RBI and one walk.
UAH is amidst the program's 25th appearance in the NCAA tournament.