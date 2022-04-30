Four former Alabama football players selected on day two of 2022 NFL draft

LAS VEGAS – Night two of the 2022 NFL Draft saw four former University of Alabama football players selected across the second and third rounds, with two headed to the Houston Texans and two to the Washington Commanders.
Former Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (No. 44, Houston Texans) and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (No. 47, Washington Commanders) came of the board in the second round, while linebacker Christian Harris (No. 75, Houston) and Brian Robinson Jr. (No. 98, Washington) heard their names called in the third round.
Metchie III, Mathis, Harris and Robinson Jr. joined the Crimson Tide's two first round draft picks – Evan Neal (No. 7, New York Giants) and Jameson Williams (No. 12, Detroit Lions) – for six picks so far in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Draft Notes
Since 2009, Alabama has produced 110 draft picks, the most by any college football program during that span.
Since 2010, Alabama has had 61 players taken in the first two rounds, including Metchie III and Mathis, the most by any college football program during that span.
That number nearly doubles the next closest school Ohio State (35).
With the conclusion of the second round, the Crimson Tide remains the NCAA leader in most first- and second-round picks all-time after eight former players went off the board in the first and second rounds at the 2021 NFL Draft.
With Alabama's six selections through the first three rounds at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide has had at least six selections in the NFL Draft for three straight years (2020-22) and five years total under Saban.
The 2022 NFL Draft concludes with rounds four through seven on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. CT. It will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
Alabama Second Round Recap
Evan Neal - 1 - 7 - New York Giants
Jameson Williams - 1 - 12 - Detroit Lions
John Metchie III - 2 -44 - Houston Texans
Phidarian Mathis -2 - 47 - Washington Commanders
Christian Harris - 3 - 75 - Houston Texans
Brian Robinson Jr. -3 - 98 -Washington Commanders
John Metchie III, Wide Receiver (No. 44 | Houston Texans)
Metchie III stepped into the No. 1 wide receiver role in 2021 and excelled, earning All-SEC Second Team honors. The junior suffered a season-ending knee injury against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game but still finished as the Tide's leader for receptions with 96, eight of those going for scores. He became one of just 13 wideouts in program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard marker, totaling 1,142 in his 13 games of action in 2021. As a sophomore, Metchie III averaged 16.7 yards per catch, totaling 916 yards and six touchdowns on 55 receptions, with 35 of his catches converting a first down or going for a touchdown. The Canadian wideout played in all 13 games as a freshman, totaling four catches for 23 yards. He finished his Tide career with 155 receptions to rank seventh in program history while racking up 2,081 yards and 14 scores on those catches.
Phidarian Mathis, Defensive Lineman (No. 47 | Washington Commanders)
Named a permanent team captain for the 2021 campaign, Mathis was the vocal and emotional leader of the Alabama defense in his final year in Tuscaloosa. A second team All-American and a second team All-SEC honoree, Mathis contributed in a big way along the Tide defensive front with 53 total tackles, including nine sacks (-52 yards) to rank second on the UA defense. He also added nine sacks (-52 yards), good for second on the team, while adding six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, a pair of fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. As a junior, Mathis totaled 31 tackles, including five for loss (-10 yards) and 1.5 sacks (-6 yards), to go with three quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and a forced fumble. He accumulated 27 tackles in 2019, one year removed earning SEC All-Freshman Team recognition in 2018. That year saw Mathis finish with 18 tackles and a fumble recovery across his 15 games of action. Mathis finished his time in Tuscaloosa with 20 starts as part of 55 games played, racking up 129 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss (-66 yards) and 10.5 sacks (-58 yards). He also recorded 11 quarterback hurries, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during his four seasons of action.
Christian Harris, Linebacker (No. 75 | Houston Texans)
Called into duty as a true freshman, Harris spent three seasons as the starting will linebacker for the Crimson Tide. A semifinalist for the Butkus and Lombardi awards in 2021, Harris ranked fifth on the Tide with 79 stops, including 12.5 tackles for loss (-70 yards) to rank second on the defense. He added 5.5 sacks (-55 yards), four quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles to his junior stat line. Harris contributed 79 tackles in 2020, good for second on the Alabama defense, while adding seven for loss (-31 yards) and 4.5 sacks (-28 yards) as a sophomore. In his first season at the Capstone, Harris picked up Freshman All-America honors from both USA Today and ESPN.com while also earning Freshman All-SEC recognition from league coaches. That 2019 campaign saw Harris work in all 13 games with 12 starts, leading all freshman SEC defenders in tackles for loss with 7.5 (-14 yards) as part of his 63 total tackles. He finished his career at Alabama with 221 total tackles, including 27 for loss (-115 yards) and 10 sacks (-83 yards). Harris also added 15 quarterback hurries, six pass breakups, one interception, forced three fumbles and recovered a pair.
Brian Robinson Jr., Running Back (No. 98 | Washington Commanders)
A Tuscaloosa native, Robinson Jr. waited his turn at running back before earning the starting role in 2021. He took advantage of the opportunity, earning first team All-SEC honors thanks in part to his SEC-leading 14 rushing touchdowns. He accumulated 1,343 yards – good for third in the league and 15th nationally – on 271 carries to go with his 14 scores while adding 35 receptions for 296 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He paired with Najee Harris to provide the Crimson Tide with one of the nation's top 1-2 punches at running back in 2020, with Robinson Jr. recording 483 yards and six touchdowns on 91 carries to go with six receptions for 26 yards. In 2019, he totaled 441 yards and five touchdowns on 96 carries. Robinson Jr. also added 11 receptions for 124 yards as a junior. He finished his sophomore campaign with 272 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries, one year removed from posting 165 yards and a pair of scores on 24 rushes as a freshman. Robinson Jr. finished with 29 career rushing touchdowns to tie for 10th in Alabama history while totaling 2,704 rushing yards, good for 11th all-time on the Tide's career rushing list.
