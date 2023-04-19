 Skip to main content
Four Falcons sign letters of intent Wednesday

  • Updated
JPII Falcons

Wednesday marked a busy signing day at St. John Paul II Catholic High School, with four Falcons putting pen to paper to continue their academic and athletic careers.

Here’s a look at where they’ll be going:

  • Ashlyn Plott (Faulkner University) -- Basketball
  • Mary Custodio (Milligan University) -- XC/Track and Field
  • Daniel Nobbley (Sewanee) -- Football
  • Natalie Tedesco (Huntingdon College) -- Tennis

Plott said this is a moment she’s been dreaming of.

“It means the world to me. It’s been a dream of mine since I was like three, so just really grateful for the opportunity,” she said.

And for Nobbley, it’s an opportunity that means “everything” to him.

“I was never really that into football until I started playing it freshman year. And since then I was hooked and I knew I wanted to do this at the next level and I’m really appreciative of this opportunity,” he explained.

