Four Area Schools headed to State Soccer Championships

CLASS 4A/5A BOYS’ SEMIFINALS
Russellville 3, Crossville 2 (2 0T)
HUNTSVILLE – Russellville High School junior midfielder Yamilson Velasquez drilled a kick into the corner of the net in the second overtime to lift the Golden Tigers to a 3-2 win over Crossville in the AHSAA Class 4A/5A boys’ soccer semifinals here at John Hunt Soccer Complex Thursday night.
Velaquez’s powerful kick signaled the end of one of the best played matches in recent AHSAA state soccer tourney history. Crossville (16-3-0), coached by Isaac Dismuke, took a 1-0 lead early when Rodolfo Balcazar scored on an assist from Alan Balcazar at 24:25 of the first half to take a 1-0 lead. Russellville (19-2-1) tied the match 11 minutes into the second half on the first of two goals by senior forward Juan Cano. Both goals came two minutes apart to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
Rogelio Ramirez tied the match on a penalty kick at the 60:31 mark and the match moved into overtime.
The Tigers, coached by Trey Stanford, will play in the championship match versus Indian Springs (20-2-5) Friday at 5 p.m.
The title match will be live-streamed over the NFHS Network’s subscriber-based platform with the Huntsville City Schools ETV team, led by Jonathan Crowe, producing all finals.
Play resumes Friday morning with the Class 6A and 7A girls’ and boys’ semifinals getting underway at 9 a.m.
CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS’ SEMIFINALS
East Limestone 2, Westbrook Christian 0
East Limestone High School built an early 2-0 lead and relied on its defense to do the rest as the Indians (20-3-0) clinched a berth in Friday night’s AHSAA Class 4A/5Ae Girls’ State Soccer Championships at 7 p.m. with the 2-0 win over Westbrook Christian.
East Limestone, coached by Blake Tucker, took the lead on a goal by junior midfielder Reagan Kelley in the first minute of the contest when she nailed a penalty kick past Westbrook Christian goalkeeper Madelyn Machen. Sophomore forward Brianna Proudfoot landed the second goal at 19:53 in the first half. Teammate Lily Hosmer had the assist.
Indians goalkeeper Emma Hines picked up the shutout with four saves. East Limestone patiently controlled the ball with its defense making just six shots on goal for the night.
Westbrook Christian (19-4-0) was sparked by the play of midfielders Sarah Guffey and Ella Keene.
East Limestone will be aiming for its first state soccer title against powerful Indian Springs (17-3-2), which defeated Saint James 4-3 in overtime in the other semifinal match.
CLASS 1A/3A BOYS’ SEMIFINALS
Collinsville 2, Mars Hill Bible 1
Collinsville High School (19-7-0) scored two second-half goals and relied on a spectacular display of passing to control the tempo to advance to the Class 1A/3A Boys’ State Championship match Friday night at 7 p.m., to face defending state champion Bayside Academy.
Mars Hill Bible (16-8-1) managed just two shots on goal but relied on a hustling defense to force a scoreless tie at the half.
Luke Henderson posted the first goal with a set-up pass from Tristan Gallegos to give the Collinsville, coached by Jeff Stanley, a 1-0 lead two minutes into the second half. Mars Hill Bible’s Cruz Deleon tapped in a shot just over Collinsville goalkeeper Jinen Shukal’s head 14 minutes later to tie the match at 1-1. Shukal had a save on Mars Hill’s only other shot on goal. Mars Hill's head coach is Joey Barrier.
It took just five minutes for Collinsville to re-take the lead, this time from the foot of Gallegos, who made the kick which deflected off a Mars Hill defender to bounce into the back of the net.
Collinsville won its only state title in 2013.
CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS’ SEMIFINALS
Whitesburg Christian 2, Mars Hill Bible 1
HUNTSVILLE – Senior forward Mattie Weeks sailed a perfect feed from teammate Matilda Troyer at 72:37 in the second half to give Whitesburg Christian the lead for good as the Warriors (14-5-1 moved into Friday’s AHSAA Class 1A/3A girls’ state finals being held at Huntsville’s John Hunt Soccer Complex with the win.
Mars Hill Bible (13-5-0) led at intermission thanks to a goal by Annie Hibbett 22 minutes into the match. That goal stood alone until Finley Amos drilled a shot into the corner of the net at 45:45 to tie the score.
Whitesburg Christian, coached by Julia Houser, had a strong defensive effort in the second half to seal the win.
Goalkeeper Anna Looser had one save for the Warriors, and Ann Elyse Cox had a big effort as well recording 10 saves.
Whitesburg Christian will face defending state champion Trinity Presbyterian in the 1A/3A finals Friday at 5 p.m.
AHSAA 32nd State Soccer Championships
THURSDAY, MAY 12 Semifinal Results
CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS
Trinity Presbyterian (15-5-2) 3, Westminster-Oak Mountain (14-7-1) 1
Whitesburg Christian (14-5-1) 2, Mars Hill Bible (12-6-0) 1
CLASS 1A/3A BOYS
Bayside Academy (20-3-5) 5, Trinity Presbyterian (16-3-0) 3
Collinsville (19-7-0) 2, Mars Hill Bible (16-8-1) 0
CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS
Indian Springs (17-3-2) 4, Saint James (14-4-1) 3 (2 OT)
East Limestone (20-3-0) 2, Westbrook Christian (19-4-0) 0
CLASS 4A/5A BOYS
Indian Springs (20-2-5) 3, Montgomery Academy (23-1-2) 2 (2 OT, 4-3 in Shootout)
Russellville (19-2-1) 3, Crossville (16-3-0) 2 (2 OT)
FRIDAY, MAY 13 SEMIFINALS/FINALS SCHEDULE
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Northridge (18-3-1) vs. St. Paul’s Episcopal (9-12-0), Fri., May 13, 9 a.m. (Field 1)
Southside-Gadsden (18-3-2) vs. Homewood (18-2-2), Fri., May 13, 9 a.m. (Field 2)
CLASS 6A BOYS
Pelham (22-3-1) vs. McGill-Toolen Catholic (19-8-0), Fri., May 13, 11 a.m. (Field 1)
Fort Payne (15-7-2) vs. Mountain Brook (23-2-2), Fri., May 13, 11 a.m. (Field 2)
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Fairhope (20-3-2) vs. Prattville (10-9-1), Fri., May 13, 1 p.m. (Field 1)
Spain Park (12-4-4) vs. Vestavia Hills (16-3-4), Fri., May 13, 1 p.m. (Field 2)
CLASS 7A BOYS
Davidson (19-5-3) vs. Daphne (15-2-1), Fri., May 13, 3 p.m. (Field 1)
Oak Mountain (17-4-5) vs. Huntsville (19-3-3), Fri., May 13, 3 p.m. (Field 2)
CLASS 4A/5A BOYS’ FINALS
Russellville (20-2-1) vs. Indian Springs (20-2-5), Fri., May 13, 5 p.m. (Field 1)
Class 1A/3A GIRLS’ FINALS
Trinity Presbyterian (15-5-2) vs. Whitesburg Christian (14-5-1), Fri., May 13, 5 p.m. (Field 2)
CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS’ FINALS
Indian Springs (17-3-1) vs. East Limestone (20-3-0), Fri., May 13, 5 p.m. (Field 1)
Class 1A/3A BOYS’ FINALS
Bayside Academy (20-3-5) vs. Collinsville (19-7-0), Fri., May 13, 7 p.m. (Field 2)
SATURDAY, MAY 14 FINALS SCHEDULE
CLASS 7A GIRLS’ FINALS
Teams to be determined, Sat., May 14, 10 a.m. (Field 1)
Class 6A BOYS’ FINALS
Teams to be determined, Sat., May 14, 10 a.m. (Field 2)
CLASS 7A GIRLS’ FINALS
