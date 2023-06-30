Foster parent faces multiple sex abuse charges in Madison County

A man was arrested Thursday for multiple sex charges, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
Patrick Streeter, 34, was charged with foster parent engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19 years, sexual abuse using inanimate object, and two counts of sodomy.
Police say an extradition officer brought Streeter back from Baldwin County on the warrants.
Police say investigators have two victims at this time.
The charges stem from incidents that happened in 2020.
Police say a victim recently came forward and information obtained by the Huntsville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit during the investigation led to the arrest.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and there is a possibility for more charges in the future.