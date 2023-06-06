Foster homes needed in Madison County

Currently the number of foster children and even adults in Madison County far exceeds the number of foster homes.
The Madison County Department of Human Resources is hoping to fill that gap with an upcoming recruitment fair.
Right now there about 6,000 children in foster care across the state of Alabama.
In Madison County alone, at least 455 are in custody of the state with only 246 licensed foster homes.
"So we don't have enough homes for all of our kids, but we want to try to keep our kids here in Madison County," Madison County Department of Human Resources Director Corey Williams said. "That's why we continuously recruit foster parents and we provide them resources."
There's a need for homes for not only children, but adults too.
"Our adults is one of our most vulnerable populations because sometimes they are targeted for financial exploitation," Williams said. "So we are looking for adult foster homes. A lot of people don't know we have adult foster homes."
Being a foster parent is no easy task, and it's a careful process to get there, but it's also incredibly rewarding.
Often times fostering leads to adopting.
That's why Williams says he's encouraging people to open their heart and home in Madison County to someone in need.
If you're interested in becoming a foster parent, DHR is hosting a recruitment fair on Saturday from 10:00 to noon. It's at 2206 Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville.
If you can't attend, but are still interested in fostering call 1-866-4-AL-KIDS (1-866-425-5437) for more information or visit the Alabama Department of Human Resources website here.