Christmas gifts for foster children in Jackson County among items stolen from DHR office

Some special Christmas gifts that were meant for children in Jackson County’s foster care program are now among the list of items stolen in a burglary this week.
Scottsboro Police were called to the apparent break-in Wednesday evening. Few details have been released about the incident, as the investigation is ongoing, but officials with the county’s Department of Human Resources said the thieves did take children’s gifts for the holidays.
“We are missing some items, some Christmas gifts that were donated to our foster children,” said Shannon Heikkinen, director of Jackson County DHR. “We’re currently still working to determine how much is actually missing.”
Meanwhile, some area residents are angry that someone would actually take items meant for children in need.
“Especially this time of year. It’s ridiculous,” said Tres Sanford. “It’s not called for. We’re Scottsboro. We’re better than that.”
Malachi Potter agreed.
“It’s horrible,” said Potter. “To do that to a kid that don’t have a lot in life, to take it all away from them, really shows how heartless you really are.”
Despite the loss, Heikkinen knows the community will do what it takes to make the holiday season bright for its foster children.
“Jackson County currently has 84 children in foster care,” Heikkinen said. “If the need arises, our community is always very generous in supporting our foster children’s needs.”
If you would like to donate a gift for a child in foster care, you can call the Jackson County DHR office at 256-575-6000.