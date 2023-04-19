Forum on Madison government change

People in Madison had the opportunity to learn more about the differences in two types of local government ahead of next month's election.
The city held a meeting to discuss the council-manager form of government.
The meeting lasted nearly two hours.
Distinctions were provided between a mayor-council and a council-manager form of government.
Jason Grant the director of advocacy with International City County Management Association spoke with concerned residents over what this potential change could mean for Madison.
"Research shows that council-manager performs in many ways better than the mayor-council when it comes to there’s less corruption there’s better bond ratings are better efficiencies and council-manager again any form of government can work," said Grant.
Allen Sullivan is in favor of transitioning to a council-manager type of government.
He says bringing in a city-manager helps makes city operations more efficient. He used the example of the city's population growth and how the Madison could see an additional 30% increase.
"Trying to handle all of that with somebody who won a popularity contest may not be the best answer for somebody who is trying to go to the strikes me as the right answer," said Sullivan.
Of course, not everyone agrees.
A primary reason Bernadette Mayer sides with the current form of government is because she wants to elect the person that runs city departments.
She also has some financial concerns she says she noticed other cities endure once they made the switch.
"An additional level of cost with a city manager and obviously some staff he’s going to need. The mayor is probably gonna keep some of his staff and I don’t see the mayor salary going down substantially," said Mayer.
Regardless of what side you land on, the choice is yours.
"What’s great about this is they’re going to the people. The people can go to the polls they can vote and make a decision what’s in the best interest of the city of madison and how do they want their government to operate," said Grant.
Election day is May 9th. The polls will be open from 7:00am to 7:00pm.