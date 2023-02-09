Fort Payne's June Jam returning for first time in more than 25 years

For the first time in more than 25 years, Fort Payne's June Jam is coming back.
Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry of the legendary country group, ALABAMA, made the announcement Monday night.
The band said the concert will take place on Saturday, June 3 at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.
After some time away, the band felt it was time to bring back the annual tradition.
"We felt that maybe it was time to reinvent the wheel a bit and bring the Jam back," said Greg Fowler, the ALABAMA Fan Club and Museum curator and the band's former tour manager. "
Country stars such as Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton and Alan Jackson all have performed at the event in the past.
Fowler said the band came up with the idea as a way to give back to their community.
"This is their home [and] my home's in Alabama," said Fowler. "Not only in Alabama, but right here [in] Lookout Mountain, Fort Payne, this area, this is home."
The band plans on continuing the tradition of donating ticket sales to the June Jam Foundation, which distributes it throughout the DeKalb County community in the form of donations to charities and scholarships.
They also will pay tribute to their fallen bandmember, Jeff Cook, who passed away last November.
He's very much a part of this thing," said Fowler. "We have special events planned in and around this part of the Jam itself and the celebration of Mr. Jeff Cook."
Fowler said information on tickets and who will be performing will be coming out in the near future.