Fort Payne woman charged with pushing victim off cliff claims there's no proof of murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Loretta Carr

We have new information on the Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder for allegedly pushing Mary Elizabeth Isbell off a cliff to her death in 2021.

Loretta Carr's attorneys filed two motions Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, Carr claims there is no sufficient evidence and no reasonable cause to believe she is guilty. Carr has asked for a preliminary hearing since she does not believe the case needs to go to a grand jury. 

Another motion is for the judge to set bond in her capital murder case, court documents say.

Carr is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond. Carr believes she should have a bond price set since she claims there is no evidence and she does not have a history of violence. 

PREVIOUS: Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing victim off cliff

