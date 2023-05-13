Fort Payne wins 6A boys' state title 4-3 over Montgomery Academy

HUNTSVILLE – Fort Payne High School’s Wildcats battled from behind three times in Saturday’s AHSAA Class 6A Boys’ soccer championship match and emerged with a 4-3 win over Montgomery Academy at John Hunt Soccer Complex.
A big reason was junior forward Cristian Barrientos, who finished with three goals and the hat trick to earn Class 6A MVP honors. Each of his goals came at a clutch time.
Montgomery Academy (21-3-1) took a quick 1-0 lead thanks to a goal by Win Perry eight minutes into the match. Barrientos made it 1-1 seven minutes later with goal set up by an assist from Chris Rocha Luna.
The Eagles, coached by Matheus Mello, a minute later on a free kick by Brewer Welch from 28 yards out. It took just six minutes for Barrientos to tie the match again with his second goal – also set up by a Rocha Luna assist.
Montgomery Academy took a 3-2 lead in at halftime with a goal by Lucas Rizzo coming on another free kick from 22 yards out.
The Wildcats (26-2-2), coached by Michael Farmer, tied the match seven minutes into the second half on a kick by Rafael Robles set up by Barrientos’ assist. Barrientos gave Fort Payne the lead at the 58:19 mark to complete his hat trick, and the Wildcats defense shut out the Eagles the rest of the way.
The state title was the third overall for Fort Payne, which won state titles in 2011 and 2015.