Fort Payne teacher arrested on prostitution charges

A Fort Payne Teacher has been charged for allegedly soliciting a prostitute, according to the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office.
On Friday afternoon, 37-year-old Kenneth Zaremba of Fort Payne was arrested on one count of Solicitation of a Prostitute and one count of Engaging in Prostitution.
The charges comes after an investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office where investigators say Zaremba hired a prostitute to drive from Huntsville to his residence for sex.
The Dekalb County Sheriff's Office says investigators are continuing to work with school officials to ensure the safety of the students.
Zaremba was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.