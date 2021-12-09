You are the owner of this article.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Fort Payne, Scottsboro reschedule Christmas parades due to weather

Two cities have decided to reschedule their Christmas parades in response to a less-than-ideal weather forecast.

With predictions of rain in the Fort Payne area, the Chamber of Commerce there has announced the city's Christmas parade will take place 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. It was initially scheduled for Friday.

Scottsboro officials have also announced their parade, originally scheduled for Saturday, will now take place Tuesday, Dec. 14. Lineup is set for 4:30 p.m., with the parade beginning at 6 p.m.

Jingle Bell Square in Scottsboro has been postponed as well. That event will now be 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

