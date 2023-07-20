 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Fort Payne Police seeks information on shooter that injured 16-year-old girl

  • Updated
  • 0
SHOOTING WEB IMAGE

A 16-year-old girl was shot Wednesday, and the Fort Payne Police Department still does not have the shooter in custody. 

According to the Fort Payne Police Department, a call came into Fort Payne Police Dispatch that shots had been fired in the area of 16th Street NW and Gault Avenue N about 2:46 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded and started gathering information on two vehicles that were reported to be involved in the incident, police say. 

Police say a BOLO was issued and after canvasing the area, officers located two possible vehicles that were believed to be involved.

Police say it was later learned that a 16-year-old female was shot during the incident. The juvenile female was a passenger in one of the vehicles and was taken to a hospital by family members with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrest has been made into the shooting, but during the course of the investigation five people have been arrested on various drug charges. According to police, the following were arrested and charged with:

  • Misaia Trion Moore, age 24 of Lithonia, GA, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Shyheim Hassan Moore, age 23 of Lithonia, GA, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Tierek Kenya Stanford Dennis, age 24 of Fort Payne, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Johneil Alonna Steadman, age 21 of Gadsden, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana First Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Zeke Nathaniel Dupree, age 18 of Fort Payne Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana First Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Chief David Davis reported that this is believed to be an isolated incident where the party’s involved were familiar with each other. He asks that anyone with information on this incident to please contact Fort Payne Police Investigation Department at 256-845-1414.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you