Fort Payne Police seeks information on shooter that injured 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old girl was shot Wednesday, and the Fort Payne Police Department still does not have the shooter in custody.
According to the Fort Payne Police Department, a call came into Fort Payne Police Dispatch that shots had been fired in the area of 16th Street NW and Gault Avenue N about 2:46 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers responded and started gathering information on two vehicles that were reported to be involved in the incident, police say.
Police say a BOLO was issued and after canvasing the area, officers located two possible vehicles that were believed to be involved.
Police say it was later learned that a 16-year-old female was shot during the incident. The juvenile female was a passenger in one of the vehicles and was taken to a hospital by family members with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, no arrest has been made into the shooting, but during the course of the investigation five people have been arrested on various drug charges. According to police, the following were arrested and charged with:
- Misaia Trion Moore, age 24 of Lithonia, GA, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Shyheim Hassan Moore, age 23 of Lithonia, GA, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Tierek Kenya Stanford Dennis, age 24 of Fort Payne, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Johneil Alonna Steadman, age 21 of Gadsden, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana First Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Zeke Nathaniel Dupree, age 18 of Fort Payne Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana First Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Chief David Davis reported that this is believed to be an isolated incident where the party’s involved were familiar with each other. He asks that anyone with information on this incident to please contact Fort Payne Police Investigation Department at 256-845-1414.