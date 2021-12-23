Fort Payne police seek community's help after dispatcher loses 'everything' to fire

Less than 48 hours before Christmas, a 911 dispatcher and her family have lost everything to a house fire. Now, the Fort Payne Police Department is asking the community's help supporting one of their own.
Fort Payne PD posted to Facebook on Thursday, saying the dispatcher lived with her daughter in the home. They are safe, "but they pretty much have lost everything."
The department is seeking donations of clothes, shoes, household items, gift cards and monetary donations. The sizes needed are large, XL, 2X and 3X for shirts and 14/16 and 22 in jeans or pants.
Donations can be dropped off at the Fort Payne Police Department, 200 Gault Ave. South, Suite 1, Fort Payne.