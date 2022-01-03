Fort Payne Police identify victim of Sunday fatal shooting

A Mount Vernon man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday in Fort Payne.
Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis said 44-year-old Randell Jerome Meyers was shot and killed in an incident Sunday in the 1000 block of Gault Ave North.
Police were called to the area around 9:30 a.m. after a report of an altercation that involved shots being fired. A person involved in the altercation was being questioned by police as of Sunday afternoon.
Davis said no arrest had been made as of Monday afternoon, and that the investigation's results will be presented to the DeKalb County District Attorney's office.