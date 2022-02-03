Fort Payne Police Department temporarily moving locations

Water damage to a local police department building has created safety concerns for law enforcement, causing them to temporarily switch locations.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said the police department building is one of the oldest and safest buildings in Fort Payne. Because of that, he said, it made more sense to salvage the building and bring it back up to standards than to build a new facility.
"Our policemen are the one that’s on the front lines," Baine said. "They are the ones that protect our citizens, and we want them to be protected and taken care of in the building that they are in."
Baine said a feasibility test revealed a desperate need for renovations at the police department.
"We did have some mold issues in the police department," Baine said. "In order to get that building renovated, we’ve got to move those folks out and put them in a different location, so we can remedy the mold issue and get the demolition started for the inside of the building."
Due to supply shortages and price increases, dates for renovations have yet to be determined.
"We don’t know a cost yet, but — as with everything else — the cost of materials has skyrocketed, and being able to get those materials is an issue as well," said Baine.
For now, the police department will be moving to the south end of the now-vacated Williams Avenue Elementary School. Baine said that, although the school building has sat there since 1954, there's no concern about its safety.
"The school just recently moved out of that building because of a new school that was built. The school system took real good care of that building," said Baine.
Baine is currently working to make sure the police department can move in as quickly as possible.
"We are hoping by 1st of March that we’ll be set up in the temporary police department and we can start the renovations at the current site," said Baine.