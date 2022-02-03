Fort Payne Police Department temporarily moving locations

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 4.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 03/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is possible, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Localized areal and
flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Cullman, DeKalb,
Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle
Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fort Payne Police Department temporarily moving locations

Fort Payne Police

Water damage to a local police department building has created safety concerns for law enforcement, causing them to temporarily switch locations.

Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said the police department building is one of the oldest and safest buildings in Fort Payne. Because of that, he said, it made more sense to salvage the building and bring it back up to standards than to build a new facility.

"Our policemen are the one that’s on the front lines," Baine said. "They are the ones that protect our citizens, and we want them to be protected and taken care of in the building that they are in."

Baine said a feasibility test revealed a desperate need for renovations at the police department.

"We did have some mold issues in the police department," Baine said. "In order to get that building renovated, we’ve got to move those folks out and put them in a different location, so we can remedy the mold issue and get the demolition started for the inside of the building."

Due to supply shortages and price increases, dates for renovations have yet to be determined.

"We don’t know a cost yet, but — as with everything else — the cost of materials has skyrocketed, and being able to get those materials is an issue as well," said Baine.

For now, the police department will be moving to the south end of the now-vacated Williams Avenue Elementary School. Baine said that, although the school building has sat there since 1954, there's no concern about its safety.

"The school just recently moved out of that building because of a new school that was built. The school system took real good care of that building," said Baine.

Baine is currently working to make sure the police department can move in as quickly as possible.

"We are hoping by 1st of March that we’ll be set up in the temporary police department and we can start the renovations at the current site," said Baine.

