Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 05/06/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fort Payne Police Department announces new temporary location

Fort Payne Police

The Fort Payne Police Department has announced its new temporary home while renovations are made to the official department building.

Starting March 7, the public will have to visit the south end of the recently vacated Williams Avenue Elementary School building for police reports, accident reports and other police-related business. Public access to the Gault Avenue South location will be prohibited, though the 911 center and jail will still operate there, the department said.

At the school, the public will have to enter through double doors at the front of the south end of the building, off Williams Avenue Northeast. Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis said Jaycee Drive will be closed to the public until the school year begins, when it will be open for school traffic only.

The temporary location will be open 8:15 a.m. until 4 p.m. Those who need assistance outside of those hours should call 256-845-1414 or, if an emergency, 911.

Why the move?

Water damage at the Gault Avenue location led to safety concerns. Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine told WAAY 31 earlier this month that the building is one of the oldest and safest in the city, which is why city officials opted to renovate the building rather than build an all-new facility.

The cost and timeline for the project were not immediately known. Read our previous coverage here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

