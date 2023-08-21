 Skip to main content
Fort Payne murder suspect charged with pushing woman to her death asks to visit alleged crime scene

  Updated
  • 0
Loretta Carr

Loretta Carr

A woman charged with pushing another woman off a cliff to her death wants to visit the alleged crime scene.

Mary Elizabeth Isbell's body was found in Little River Canyon in June.

Investigators say Loretta Carr and her daughter Jessie Kelly pushed her off a cliff after kidnapping her.

Court documents filed Monday show the crime scenes encompass Wolf Creek, the victim's mobile home and a man's homestead.

Carr is asking the court to be able to go to the scene with her attorney so she can describe everything properly.

A judge set a hearing on Carr's motion for Aug. 31.

PREVIOUS: Pretrial hearings closed in DeKalb County murder case where a woman was pushed off a cliff

PREVIOUS: Mother & daughter charged in murder of missing woman pushed off DeKalb County cliff

