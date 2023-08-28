Fort Payne Middle School teacher charged with public intoxication, possession at school

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Madison County in north central Alabama... West Central Jackson County in northeastern Alabama... * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southeast portions of Madison County near Owens Crossroads and New Hope northeastward to the Woodville and Paint Rock areas. This includes sections of Highways 431 and 72 in these areas. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Southern Huntsville, Owens Cross Roads, Gurley, Woodville, Pleasant Groves, Paint Rock, Garth and Trenton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR