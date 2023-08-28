Fort Payne Middle School teacher charged with public intoxication, possession at school

 Skip to main content
A teacher in the Fort Payne City School System faces multiple charges after suspicions she was intoxicated at school.

Melissa Ann Harris, 49, was arrested Monday after school officials contacted the Fort Payne Police Department and SROs.

She was charged with public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds and possession of a controlled substance. School leaders said the incident happened at Fort Payne Middle School.

Police said Harris had prescription medication for which she did not have a prescription.

She was booked in the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Bond was set at $4,500.

Fort Payne Schools Superintendent Brian Jett released this statement to WAAY: "Fort Payne City Schools contacted the Fort Payne Police Department about an incident at Fort Payne Middle School involving a teacher. The matter has now been turned over to them and the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office. At no time were any students in danger. We have no further comment pending the current internal and criminal investigations.

