 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fort Payne man killed in Marshall County Christmas Eve crash

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A Fort Payne man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Marshall County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it happened about 7:20 p.m. on Hustleville Road near Todd Ridge Road, approximately 4 miles north of Albertville.

Christopher Bell, 48, was fatally injured when the van that he was driving collided head-on with a pickup, ALEA said.

The driver of the pickup truck and a passenger were flown to Erlanger Hospital in Tennessee for treatment.

Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you