Fort Payne man killed in Marshall County Christmas Eve crash

A Fort Payne man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Marshall County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it happened about 7:20 p.m. on Hustleville Road near Todd Ridge Road, approximately 4 miles north of Albertville.
Christopher Bell, 48, was fatally injured when the van that he was driving collided head-on with a pickup, ALEA said.
The driver of the pickup truck and a passenger were flown to Erlanger Hospital in Tennessee for treatment.
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.