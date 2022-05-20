Fort Payne man charged with second-degree assault after fight with youth league umpires

A Fort Payne man is being charged with two counts of second-degree assault after authorities say he punched two youth league umpires in the face during a baseball game.
Jonathan Henderson, 43, was released on a $5,000 bond.
The altercation happened at Pisgah Town Park in Jackson County.
Authorities say two calls came into the sheriff's office, saying the crowd at the park was getting rowdy and out of hand and that authorities needed to get there as quickly as possible.
According to authorities, about 8 p.m. Thursday, the rowdiness that people called about turned into two counts of second-degree assault involving Henderson, an 18-year-old umpire and a 21-year-old umpire.
A representative from the county's parks and recreation department, who wished to remain anonymous, said he is in complete shock that this altercation took place.
He said parents verbally attacking officials is all too common, but nothing has ever led to a situation such as this.
He said once the game is over, everyone normally gets in their cars and goes their separate ways.
The parks and rec employee told WAAY 31 that the umpires who officiated the game and ended up in the fight have a history of always being respectful.
It's already hard enough to find people to officiate rec league games, he said, and situations like this only make matters worse.
Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said this act of violence was completely unnecessary.
"They're all human, and I don't know how this all started. It may have been something that started with the umpire making a comment, I don't know. All I know is that the end result was the assault on two umpires, which is just uncalled for," said Harnen.
Harnen said the umpires were hit in the face.
"I think one might have been kneed in the ribs. There was no major injuries as a result of it. So, generally, it would be a misdemeanor assault, but since it was an umpire doing his job, it brings it up to a felony," said Harnen.
As investigators in Jackson County continue to uncover the facts, Harnen encouraged anyone who was at the field and witnessed something different to contact the sheriff's office immediately.
The parks and rec employee said moving forward, parents will be instructed before the game to keep all comments about officiating to themselves and that if they violate such rules, which include using profanity, then they will be escorted out immediately.