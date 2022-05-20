Fort Payne man arrested after punching youth league baseball umpires

A Fort Payne man is out on bond after punching two youth league baseball umpires Thursday.
Authorities say the suspect punched both in the face.
According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Henderson, 43, was at a youth league game on County Road 374 in Pisgah Thursday night.
Deputies received a call when things started to get rowdy between Henderson and the umpires.
Deputies arrived on scene and one eventually left as things calmed down.
After the game, while one of the deputies was still there, a second emergency call came in as officials say Henderson punched the two umpires in the face.
The umpires, age 18 and 21, received minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital. They are expected to be just fine.
Henderson was charged with two counts of second degree assault of a sports official and was released on a $5,000 bond.
It's unclear how old the children playing baseball were and Henderson's relation to the team.