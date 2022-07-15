Fort Payne man accused of repeatedly locking child in room without food or bathroom access

A Fort Payne man is facing a charge of aggravated child abuse in DeKalb County regarding a 9-year-old child who was in his care.
Records show 33-year-old Isaias Reynoso-Gabriel was arrested Friday morning by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the county's district court, on at least three occasions, Reynoso-Gabriel locked the child "in a room with no food, air or access to bathroom while he was at work."
The complaint did not specify whether the lack of air referred to a lack of ventilation or a lack of air conditioning.
Reynoso-Gabriel remained in the jail Friday afternoon with bond set at $50,000.