Fort Payne Fire Chief: 2 hazardous materials spills impacting traffic

Fort Payne Fire Chief Stacy Smith reports a hazardous materials spill occurred on Glenn Boulevard SW near Interstate 59 in Fort Payne about 12:40 p.m. Monday. Crews are currently working the incident and are expected to be on the scene for several hours.
Traffic is very congested. Everyone is asked to avoid the area. A portion of AL Hwy 35 is shut down, and I-59 Exit 218 Southbound is closed.
In addition, another hazardous materials spill occurred on 35th Street NE and Gault Avenue, which has resulted in the closing of the railroad crossing on 35th Street NE.
Information on what type of material spilled has not been released.
Please seek alternate traffic routes in these areas.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.