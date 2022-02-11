Fort Payne celebrates Evan McPherson Day ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

One North Alabama town is all in for the Cincinnati Bengals!
Fort Payne's very own Evan McPherson is set to take the field this Super Bowl Sunday.
His hometown is showing support all across town. From the sound of elementary school kids chanting, you can hear and see just how amped up even the youngest generations are.
"He's going to kick the winning field goal," said Evan Turner, a second grader at Wills Valley Elementary School.
"His team puts him in the position where he gets to kick it and he wins the game," said Brayson Taylor, a second grader.
On Friday, students were able to talk with McPherson over Zoom. He touched on football, school and of course, the big game.
"Kids asked like what inspired him to play football and stuff, and then asked some questions about how does he feel about it," said John Pitts.
Wills Valley Elementary School also decked out the halls with McPherson artwork, showing support in every corner.
The excitement at Fort Payne High School was just as palpable.
"I told our players this morning there's 106 guys playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday, and you got one from your hometown," said Chris Elmore, Fort Payne High School's football coach.
Elmore said he told his players that McPherson is proof that you can do anything you set your mind to.
"You don't have to be kicking, but whatever it is, commit to that, good things will happen to you," said Elmore. "It's been proven by Evan, and now Alex is following in his footsteps."
Alex is McPherson's younger brother and a prolific player in his own right.
On Friday, Fort Payne City Schools celebrated McPherson and all that know him are proud.
"It's like having a superstar right here in your hometown," said Elmore.
Elmore said there aren't any big watch parties planned in Fort Payne for now. Families and friends are gathering on their own to watch McPherson take the ultimate stage.
After graduating from Fort Payne High School, McPherson played for the Florida Gators. He was picked in the fifth round of the NFL draft in 2021.