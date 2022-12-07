Forrest leads UNA men to 71-63 win over Alabama State

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CST Wednesday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.4 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet on 04/14/1964. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&