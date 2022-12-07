Forrest leads UNA men to 71-63 win over Alabama State

FLORENCE – Damian Forrest had a career-high 20 points and rounded out a double-double performance with 11 rebounds to lead the University of North Alabama to a 71-63 win over Alabama State Wednesday evening at Flowers Hall. With the win, UNA improves to 6-4 on the season.
The Lions grabbed control with a defensive stand late in the first half, and held off every ASU charge over the final 20 minutes of play. After a basket gave the visitors a 22-18 lead at the 9:27 mark, UNA held the Hornets scoreless for the next 7:14 of playing time.
During the defensive stretch, the Lions used a 15-0 run to take the lead for good. Dallas Howell connected on a pair of three-point baskets and later capped the spurt with a runner in the lane to give UNA a 33-22 lead with 2:43 remaining in the half.
The Hornets got a basket on the ensuing possession to end the scoreless streak and later hit a trey at the buzzer to go into the half trailing 36-27.
North Alabama maintained the lead throughout the second half but could never pull away. Two free throws by Forrest put the Lions ahead 56-46 midway through the period. ASU, however, responded with a 9-0 run to pull to within a single point.
Baskets by Bryson Dawkins and Daniel Braster were sandwiched around a three-pointer by Daniel Ortiz as UNA regained an eight-point lead with 5:10 remaining. Alabama State would get no closer than six points down the stretch.
Howell finished with 11 points while Will Soucie also reached double figures with 10 points on the night. Ortiz, finished the game with nine points and a career-high 11 rebounds. The Lions held a 48-31 advantage on the glass.
UNA will play at Colorado on Dec. 15. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. (CST) at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado.