Former Vice President Pence visits Ukraine-Poland border and meets with Ukrainian refugees

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Thursday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rain late Friday evening is expected to change over to
all snow quickly around midnight. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 2 inches are expected in most areas. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezing of previously fallen
rainfall or melted snow is possible and could add to the
hazardous wintry conditions underneath snowfall accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Former Vice President Pence visits Ukraine-Poland border and meets with Ukrainian refugees

Former Vice President Mike Pence meets with refugees Thursday while visiting the Ukraine-Poland border.

 Mike Pence/Twitter

Former Vice President Mike Pence visited the Ukraine-Poland border on Thursday, meeting with refugees from Ukraine escaping the Russian invasion of their country.

Pence was joined by his wife, Karen Pence, in a trip organized by minister Edward Graham and Samaritan's Purse, an American evangelical Christian relief charity.

"The impact of the Russian invasion on these families is heartbreaking and the need for support is great," Pence tweeted Thursday alongside photos of his meeting.

According to a person close to the Indiana Republican, Pence has over the years participated in several events with Samaritan's Purse, which is run by Franklin Graham, the son of the legendary Christian leader Billy Graham. (Edward Graham is the son of Franklin Graham.)

Pence, who made the stop in Ukraine following a visit to Israel this week, has spoken out in recent days against the Russian invasion. Last week, he condemned "apologists" for Russian President Vladimir Putin within his own party during a retreat with donors to the Republican National Committee.

"There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin. There is only room for champions of freedom," Pence said, according to a source in the room.

Pence's remarks at the time came just days after his onetime ticket mate, Donald Trump, called Putin "genius" and "savvy."

Pence's visit with the Ukrainian refugees comes as the Republican prepares for a potential White House run in 2024. His political activity through his advocacy group Advancing American Freedom has ramped up in recent months, including a recent $10 million ad buy targeting vulnerable House Democrats over Ukraine and US energy policy.

In addition to forging a different path from Trump on Ukraine, Pence has begun speaking out more directly against the former President, particularly around issues involving the 2020 election and what led to the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In a speech in Florida last month for conservative lawyers, he said Trump was "wrong" to suggest Pence could have done anything to change or delay the counting of the 2020 electoral votes. Pence condemned the idea as "un-American" and warned that Trump's position could be problematic for Republicans in the next presidential contest.

"Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election, and (Vice President) Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024," Pence said.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect former Vice President Mike Pence's location during his visit Thursday to the Ukraine-Poland border. He was in Ukraine.

