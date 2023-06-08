Former Vice President Mike Pence coming to Huntsville to talk about his faith

Former Vice President and current presidential candidate Mike Pence will take part in the upcoming Gridiron Men’s Conference in Huntsville.
The event is June 16 at Propst Arena in Huntsville. A time has not yet been announced, but tickets can be purchased HERE.
“We are looking forward to having Mr. Pence with us to talk about why America needs a spiritual revival,” said conference founder Phil Waldrep in a news release. “This is not a political event and we extended the invitation to Mr. Pence last year, far before he announced his run for president.”
Waldrep will speak with Pence in an interview-style conversation regarding his faith.
More from the release:
“I read his book, So Help Me God, where he shares about coming to Christ at Asbury College’s revival in 1978 and knew I wanted him to share his story with the men at Gridiron,” said Waldrep.
This year’s theme for Gridiron is “Revival.” The two-day men’s event ends on Saturday, June 17 and seeks to build up godly men to be clear, bold and strong in their faith.
Also speaking at the event are Dr. Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas; Dr. David Jeremiah, Senior Pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church and Founder of Turning Point Ministries in El Cajon, California; Rick Burgess, cohost of the “Rick and Bubba Show;” Mike Whitson, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Indian Trail, North Carolina; and evangelist and event founder, Phil Waldrep. Singer and songwriter Charles Billingsley will be leading worship during the weekend.
Gridiron Men’s Conference was founded in 2010 and seeks to build Christian leaders out of men in their communities, their workplaces, their churches and most importantly, their homes.
For more information, visit gridironmen.org.