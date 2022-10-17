Former US Attorney weighs in on jury selection, possible death penalty in Jimmy Spencer murder trial

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures in the 25-29 degree range are possible. * WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln, Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Sub-freezing temperatures will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and may damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Although the risk for frost development will be rather low tonight, there is greater potential for frost formation late Tuesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&