Former University of Alabama student gets 7.5 years in prison for helping al Qaeda terrorists

A federal judge has sentenced a former Alabama resident and University of Alabama student for her role in helping fund al Qaeda terrorists.
Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Alaa Mohd Abusaad, 26, to 90 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for concealment of terrorism financing.
Abusaad pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2019.
Here’s more from the news release from Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen, United States Attorney Prim F. Escalona, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr.:
According to the plea agreement, between February and April 2018, Abusaad instructed an FBI undercover employee about how to send money to mujahedeen — fighters engaged in jihad.
Abusaad told the agent that money “…is always needed. You can’t have a war without weapons. You can’t prepare a soldier without equipment.”
Abusaad also advised the employee on how to send money in a manner that would avoid detection by law enforcement, including by using fake names and addresses when conducting electronic money transfers.
Subsequently, Abusaad introduced the employee to a financial facilitator who could route the UCE’s money to “brothers that work with aq” (meaning al Qaeda).
Investigation of the case was conducted by the FBI, including FBI offices in Birmingham, Alabama, Memphis, Tennessee, Nashville Resident Agency, and Cleveland and Toledo, Ohio. Assistant United States Attorneys Henry Cornelius and Manu Balachandran and Trial Attorney Jennifer Levy of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section prosecuted the case.