Former U.S. Attorney weighs in on jury selection, possible death penalty in Jimmy Spencer murder trial

Jury selection is underway in Jimmy Spencer's upcoming murder trial.
He's accused of killing Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's 7-year-old grandson Colton Lee in 2018.
"The prosecution did its job today seeking justice for the three individuals in continuing to be able to pursue the death penalty for Jimmy Spencer," Former United States Attorney Jay Town said.
PREVIOUS: State can seek death penalty in Jimmy Spencer triple murder case
300 summons were sent out.
On Monday more than 140 potential jurors showed up to the Marshall County courthouse.
On Tuesday the remaining potential jurors will be questioned.
The judge says the jury selection process could stretch into Wednesday.
Who's picked to be in the jury pool, Town says is a key.
"It's important that we understand as citizens when you get that jury notice, go," Town said. "It's cases like this where they need good honest people that can be fair to both sides sitting in that jury box."
A Marshall County judge ruled on Monday the state can seek the death penalty for Spencer if they choose.
Court documents show defense lawyers claim Spencer's intellectual disability makes him ineligible for the death penalty.
PREVIOUS: Guntersville triple murder suspect says intellectual disability should save him from death row
For the death penalty, Town says there are certain elements the state must prove to the jury.
"Heinous, atrocious, and cruel, meaning that these individuals, or any one of these individuals, feared for their life prior to their death," Town said. "The other would be two or more persons were killed. Obviously here there were three to include a young boy."
Once the jury is selected, opening statements will begin in a trial Town says will likely be a pretty disturbing one for jurors.
"There are no guarantees in any trial so I am sure the state is going to take every precaution it can in the presenting of its evidence, in selecting its jury, and in the way that evidence is presented to the jurors," Town said.
