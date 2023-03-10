Former Tuscumbia Police officer surrenders after murder indictment

A former Tuscumbia police officer turned himself in at the Colbert County Sheriff's Office Friday morning after being indicted on a murder charge.
Jay Steward was indicted for a 2022 crash that killed 60-year-old Terry Hinton. Steward went home after his shift, and Hinton got his mail. According to court records, Steward was driving a Tuscumbia Police patrol car under the influence and swerved, hitting Hinton. Steward's attorney said they are currently working on his case.
WAAY 31 spoke with Don Isbol, who works at Malone's General Store on Hawk Pride Mountain Road, near where the crash happened. Isbol said he would see Hinton when he came into the store.
"Get used to seeing somebody, and something happens like a tragedy, and you don't see them no more - it's a rough deal," Isbol said.
"Real good guy, quiet. He'd get his stuff, say hi and go on out the door."
Steward is currently held without bond at the Colbert County Jail but is scheduled for a bond hearing Monday morning.
