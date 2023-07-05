Former Tide coach Jim Wells Selected to ABCA Hall of Fame Class for 2024

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former Alabama head baseball coach Jim Wells was selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 Class, the ABCA announced on Wednesday morning.
Wells, who is the first ABCA Hall of Fame inductee in Alabama program history, is part of 10 former head coaches that make up the 2024 class. He is joined by Cal Bailey (West Virginia State), Danny Hall (Georgia Tech), Pat McQuaid (Nova High School), Jim Morris (University of Miami), Brian O’Connor (Virginia), Tim Pettorini (The College of Wooster), John Vodenlich (Wisconsin-Whitewater), Wayne Welton (Chelsea High School) and Jeff Willis (LSU Eunice).
Induction to the ABCA Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed by the organization. The ABCA was founded in 1945 with the Hall of Fame beginning in 1966. The 2024 ABCA Hall of Fame Banquet induction ceremony will be held during the 80th annual ABCA Convention on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas.
Jim Wells
Alabama Head Coach, 1995-2009
Compiled a career 625-322 record across 15 seasons at the Capstone
The all-time winningest coach in Alabama history with 625 victories, including a program-best 259 in Southeastern Conference play
Guided the Crimson Tide to three of the program’s five College World Series appearances, making it to Omaha in 1996, 1997 and 1999, and totaled 12 NCAA Regional berths
Led Alabama to three SEC Western Division titles (1996, 2002, 2006), two SEC regular season titles (1996, 2006) and six SEC Tournament championships (1995-97, 1999, 2002-03)
His six SEC Tournament titles are tied with Skip Bertman and Paul Mainieri of LSU for the most in the history of the event
Named SEC Coach of the Year in both 1996 and 2002
Began his collegiate head coaching career at Northwestern State from 1990-94