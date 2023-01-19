Former SRO urges better connections with students after guns found at 2 Huntsville high schools

Huntsville City Schools are on high alert after firearms were discovered at Mae Jemison and Lee-New Century high schools Wednesday.
The district said the two students involved are facing discipline, which could include expulsion. They would not divulge more information on the students, because they both are minors.
Retired school resource officer Mac Hardy with the National Association of School Resource Officers said one way to prevent these incidents is by building positive relationships with students.
"An officer that comes off the street, he has no idea what is going on in this student's life," said Hardy. "This (school resource) officer that is working in this environment may understand the crisis that the student is going through before it reaches a point where there has to be intervention."
He said the job of an SRO is not to arrest students but instead to forge connections with them.
When a crisis situation does begin, Hardy said SROs do not take a while to react, instead jumping into high gear.
"When you hear there is a gun on the school grounds, there's an immediate reaction that has to take place," said Hardy. "Hopefully, the SROs inside the school have a plan, and that is just not in their brain alone."
Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley said the school will implement additional security measures to prevent guns being brought into a district school.
These include introducing a weapon detection system, which is currently being tested at select schools and events.