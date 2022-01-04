You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Former Secretary of State to be laid to rest in New Hope

  • 0
Nancy Worley

Nancy Worley (Image from Alabama archives)

The funeral for former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley will be held Friday in New Hope.

Services are set to begin 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church on Church Street in New Hope, and she'll be buried in New Hope Cemetery. A memorial service will be held Jan. 12 in Montgomery. 

Worley died at a Montgomery hospital at the age of 70. In addition to her time as Secretary of State, Worley was a chairwoman of the Alabama Democratic Party and was twice elected president of the Alabama Education Association.

Her obituary can be viewed here.

