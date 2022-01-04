Former Secretary of State to be laid to rest in New Hope

The funeral for former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley will be held Friday in New Hope.
Services are set to begin 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church on Church Street in New Hope, and she'll be buried in New Hope Cemetery. A memorial service will be held Jan. 12 in Montgomery.
Worley died at a Montgomery hospital at the age of 70. In addition to her time as Secretary of State, Worley was a chairwoman of the Alabama Democratic Party and was twice elected president of the Alabama Education Association.
