Former Scottsboro police officer's child abuse trial begins

Testimony begins in a former Scottsboro police officer trial, with his wife testifying for the prosecution.
Ryan Manning was charged with domestic violence and child abuse after doctors found his then eight-week-old daughter with 15 broken bones. Manning's wife testified he wanted to kill himself after DHR got involved with their daughter's fractures. After this the defense called a motion for a mistrial because of the prejudice this may have set with the jury. The motion was denied, and the trial resumed.
Manning's wife said his suicidal threats were not the only odd thing she observed with her husband and their child. She says on two separate occasions, she would wake up at night to find the baby left in odd places and her husband in a completely different room. Once, he had left her in the front seat of his car while he was in the kitchen.
She told the jury that Manning did not want a child and even asked for a divorce before she gave birth. And according to the prosecution's opening statements, they will have other witnesses during the trial to back up Mannings' dislike of the baby.
In opening statements, the defense claims the doctors and DHR jumped to the conclusion of abuse. They showed multiple pictures and videos of Manning acting like an ordinary father with the baby.
The biggest question today revolved around the child's health and whether a Vitamin D deficiency or bone disease is the cause of the fractures. The pediatrician testifying disagreed and cited the expert's records, saying the bones were healthy.
The trial is expected to resume tomorrow, and the jury of four women and ten men will decide Manning's fate in the coming days.