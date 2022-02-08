Former Scottsboro police officer pleads not guilty in willful child abuse case

A former Scottsboro police officer on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree domestic violence and willful abuse/torture of a child.
Ryan Manning was arrested Dec. 13, 2021, after an investigation requested by the Scottsboro police chief. He stopped being an officer with the department a few weeks later on Jan. 5.
Manning has waived his arraignment hearing in the case and hired a defense attorney.
He's accused of using physical force to cause multiple fractures to his child. Court records state Manning intended to harm the child but do not state how old the child is or when the alleged abuse occurred.
Trial is currently set for the week of May 16, with a pretrial hearing set for May 5. Manning remains out of jail on $50,000 bond.