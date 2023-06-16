Former Scottsboro Police Officer found not guilty in child abuse trial

Former Scottsboro Police officer Ryan Manning was found not guilty Friday after almost a week-long child abuse trial.
Manning had been accused of breaking 15 bones in his 8-week-old daughter in 2021. The jury brought a question to the judge during their deliberations, asking whether there had to be a guilty or not guilty verdict and if there was a third option.
The judge told them there was no other option and returned them to deliberations. A lot of information was given to the jury during this trial, but after about 2 hours of deliberation Friday morning, they returned with the not-guilty verdict - much to the state's dismay.
"Of course, we're disappointed, but we have the justice system; we believe in it. You have 12 citizens that get to make the call. They made their call; we accept it," said Tim Gann, Chief Deputy District Attorney of Madison County.
This week, the state has been determined to find Manning guilty and even had his wife testify against him. The defense said throughout the week that the state shattered a family with this trial.
Manning said this has been his reality for almost two years, but now he can finally get back to being a dad again. He is unsure what is next for him because it is hard to look into the future when your present is a nightmare.
All he knows is that he's ready to see his daughter now that his no-contact order is suspended.
"If I could see her tonight, I absolutely would," Manning said. "I've missed her first steps, her first words; you know I haven't seen her since December 13 of '21."
Manning believes the state had no interest in protecting his child but rather focused on prosecuting him.
"She's the most important thing, and I think the doctors and the state seemed to not care as much as they pretended to care about her; I don't think it was about her at all," Manning said. "The hospital, we didn't think they cared about her. It seemed like they were just trying to prosecute us and then me."
After this trial, Manning understands parents who fear such a situation and who are scared to take their child to the hospital.
"If anyone is worried about taking their child to the doctor or hospital now, I can completely understand that, and moving forward, if she ever has a bruise or something, you know - we need to make sure this can't just keep happening to people, and I think the people in Jackson County took a very positive step in that direction," Manning said.
Manning said he is a vindicated man now and will be working to rebuild his relationship not only with his daughter but also a working relationship with her mother.