Former Scottsboro officer arrested again, this time for harassment of estranged wife

A former Scottsboro police officer is back behind bars after a new domestic violence charge involving his estranged wife.
Ryan Benton Manning is accused of harassing his estranged wife through a series of text messages. His attorney has disputed the allegations, saying the exchange does not qualify as harassment.
Manning was out on bond after being arrested in December 2021 for domestic violence and willful abuse of a child. A hearing has been set for Friday to determine whether that bond should be revoked.
In that case, Manning is accused of breaking several of his infant daughter's bones. Manning has pleaded not guilty. Records show his soon-to-be ex-wife is set to be a witness in the case.