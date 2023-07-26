Former resident assistant at University of North Alabama now charged with sexual abuse

A former resident assistant in a University of North Alabama dorm is now being charged with three counts of sexual abuse.
Carltavion Lathan, 23, was indicted and arrested July 19, but is now out on bond, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
According to Lauderdale County Assistant District Attorney Angela Hamilton, there are two victims now. Both victims knew Lathan; according to Hamilton, these incidents happened on campus.
Two of the incidences with one victim happened in the dorm, with one of the students Lathan oversaw as the RA. Hamilton believes there are more victims than have come forward.
"We believe that there may be more victims out there at the hands of this defendant, and we encourage anybody who may know anything or has been victimized by this defendant - please come forward to the D.A.'s office or to UNA or to One Place (of) the Shoals," Hamilton said.
One Place of the Shoals helps police investigate sexual abuse and assault cases and offers services to victims. The second victim had been in a classroom with Lathan when he touched her inappropriately. Hamilton says the victim knew him through a program they were both in.
UNA spokesperson Michelle Eubanks says the health and safety of UNA students is always their top priority, and if you experience a sexual assault, please report it to the police and the Title IX office.