Former prosecutor to Alabama Department of Corrections: Apologize for Brian Martin's early release

Good behavior behind bars is the rationale Alabama Department of Corrections used when it released Brian Martin in 2016 after he only served about three years of a 10-year sentence for killing his own father.
Martin was out on that early, with no mandatory supervision release, when police say he shot and killed William Mealback Jr., then lead officers on a high-speed chase through Muscle Shoals that ended in a shootout and the killing of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner on Oct. 1, 2021.
WAAY 31’s investigative team started asking questions as soon as Martin was identified as the shooter. Months after demanding the Department of Corrections release Martin’s prison records and paying $221, copies of those documents arrived in a large envelope at the WAAY 31 studios.
Many in law enforcement, including the state’s top prosecutor, Steve Marshall, believe Martin fell through the cracks.
After reviewing the files, WAAY 31 found Martin had multiple discipline issues behind bars before his early release in 2016.
“Our system should not be set up in such a way that that is even possible,” former prosecutor Jay Town said Thursday.
While behind bars, Martin was found guilty of not following prison staff orders, fighting with another inmate that resulted in the other inmate with serious injuries, and he was caught with contraband and drugs. Despite all of this, prison officials released him after only serving about three years of his ten-year sentence. Town says it appears a driving factor in that decision was prison overcrowding.
“Clearly they made a tragic mistake here by allowing to Brian Martin to be released early,” Town said.
Martin received 75 days for every 30 days he served- under Good Time rules, reserved for model prisoner behavior. The records WAAY 31 obtained paint a different picture.
“We have to own this mistake. We also have to look back at the process that allows for this individual to only to serve 30 percent of his sentence,” Town explained.
Prisons officials on the review board who ultimately decided to let Martin out commented Martin had “Somewhat of a tendency to engage in aggressive behavior,” one member writing “Minimum out is approved based solely due to system needs.”
“It seems like they knew he was somewhat of a threat to society to the public. We have to look at the entire process or else we are bound to repeat the same mistake again,” Town said.
Certificates in the file show Martin did complete a series of classes while locked up including an anger management course.
Department of Corrections says inmates who receive Good Time and don’t lose that time due to bad behavior routinely serve a third of their sentence.
“This is nothing more than a bad decision,” Town added.
When Martin was released in 2016 there were more than 22,000 inmates in custody for a system designed to hold slightly more than 13,000, according to the corrections department’s own reporting.
The Department of Corrections currently faces a U.S. Department of Justice federal lawsuit demanding the state reform and improve conditions inside the state’s prisons.
The state is set to build new facilities, but they remain extremely short staffed.